Zweli Dube thanks God for protecting him when he was reckless in life

Actor Zweli Dube has reflected on his younger self and how he was arrogant, selfish and thought he knew it all when he was on his fitness journey years ago.

Zweli has come a long way from his young impressionable years were he was self-centred and reckless with his life.

On his Instagram the actor posted a picture of himself from 2018 and said his journey was not for the faint-hearted. Zweli said he has been on his fitness journey for a long time with multiple injuries along the way.

“Taking time to look through my 'photo album' and damn it's been a journey. TBT 2018 ... I've been doing this for a long time ladies and gentlemen. I have had back, shoulder, knee and hamstring injuries along the way, I've been at my lowest, so bad that I nearly lost my life because of stupid life-threatening decisions. I was younger, ignorant, selfish, inconsiderate and mostly so self-centred thinking that I knew it all. I look back and say 'you idiot.'”

Zweli said he was grateful for all his mistakes because he has come out on the other side a better person.

“However, this GOD we serve knew exactly what he was doing, but I didn't. His plan is not my plan, look now I'm just another story among millions of others who've come out of that dark hole to become a light for others.

“Moral of the story: it's not about how many times you fall, but it's about how you dust yourself of and try again. Thank you LORD I'm alive and well to tell my story.”