'Adiwele' hitmaker Young Stunna chats about how his 'viral' success surprised him

Young Stunna is at the top of his game with his single Adiwele constantly topping musical charts and social media trending topics.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the amapiano star said while he had started venturing into music when he was 11 years old, he never imagined that he'd reach stardom so soon.

“It's very tiring. It takes a lot of hard work, I still need to get used to it. Apparently, it's going to get worse. But it feels good. I thought it was going to take some time for me to get noticed, maybe in my late twenties.”

Having his family be part of his stardom experience is very important to Young Stunna, he says,

“I told myself to get out of my comfort zone and make this career real. I told myself that I'm going to make this work. My career started at home ... it all started at home. It teaches me a lot to have my family see it all. Taking them through the journey. I know how much it took my mother to raise me,” he said.