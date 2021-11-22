‘Cheers to team Berries. You did it’ — ‘Idols SA’ winner still in shock
Idols SA season 17 wrapped up last night with Berenike Trytsman, aka Berry, the winner who walked away with the R1m cash prize and a deal with record label Kalawa Jazmee.
Throughput her Idols journey Berry has been praised for her consistency and personal growth on the show.
A proud and shocked Berry took to Instagram to thank team "maberana" for their unwavering support.
“I think I still need time to process everything, I'm still in shock and so overwhelmed by messages of love and support. But I'm here to give team Berries the love they deserve. Thank you for sticking with me throughout this journey. We won! A special mention to the amazing @ram_joyce and @noonoosnook for all the campaigning and hard work you put in. I love you.”
Idols judge Unathi Nkayi was proud of Berry in a video of her posted on the Idols SA official page. In the clip she said Berry returning to Idols meant she was wiser and ready.
“You know how I feel about you. You know how proud I am of you. Thank you for putting in the work and for being relentless, and knowing it's a marathon and not a sprint. Thank you for being earnest, and thank you for being everything you are. Thank you for being hope.”
Unathi said she was proud of the personal growth and transformation she saw in Berry.
“Week after week you literally grew exponentially as a woman. I'm super proud of you and as a musician I'm extremely proud of you and, yeah, welcome to the industry my love. Very, very proud of you.
Performances on the night included Idols SA season 16 winner Zama performing her single Is'thunzi, Musa Keys featuring Sir Trill and Nobantu Vilakazi, Mafikizolo who performed Mamezala, and Oskido teamed up with Ndoni and Meez to perform Emakhaya.
The celebrations on Twitter continued well into Monday as most tweeps felt Berry was a deserving winner. The newly crowned singer landed on the Twitter trends list and stayed for hours.
Here are some of the reactions:
