Fired and happy — Kuli Roberts denies venturing into politics

“So when they saw me in the T-shirt it was like, now we can get rid of you. I know they didn’t want me. They took the press code which was written during apartheid. It’s over. It’s concluded. I am no longer with Sunday World. How do I feel? Happy. I'm so OK. It's the best thing that's ever happened to me.”

The media personality claimed Mzwanele had created a poster of her from her wearing an ATM shirt at a function.

“Do you see how these motherf*&%ers are killing each other? Why would I be interested in that? I never had any political ambition and they knew that. I was wearing the T-shirt for their function. Then Jimmy Manyi made a poster and posted it. So Jimmy Manyi lied about me.”

Responding to her claims, Mzwanele took to Twitter on Thursday to post email threads and an official statement from the ATM as proof Kuli had asked to step down from her affiliation with the political party.

“After careful thought and consideration, I thought I should let Kuli Roberts get away with her lies because perhaps she needed that lie for her new job, etc. However the thought of covering up for her and being complicit in a lie was unbearable.”