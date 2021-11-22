TshisaLIVE

‘I’m not horribly sick’ — Thuli Phongolo stops gigs after contracting Covid-19

22 November 2021 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Thuli Phongolo is in self-isolation after contracting Covid-19.
Image: Instagram/ Thuli Phongolo

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo has been booked and busy, but has had to put work on hold after she tested positive for Covid-19.

The reality that we are still living in a pandemic hit tweeps after Thuli took to Twitter  on Saturday to reveal her crazy gig schedule left her exposed to the coronavirus.

Thuli shared the news with her fans and warned them to continue to take Covid-19 precautions.

“It is with great sadness I inform you I have unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19 and will no longer be able to fulfil any of my engagements. I have taken the necessary safety precautions by self-isolating and taking medication prescribed by the doctor. Always remember to stay safe and take all the necessary Covid-19 precautions,” she wrote.

The actress’ timeline was later flooded with many positive messages from her fans wishing her a speedy recovery.

Thuli went expressed her gratitude towards her family, friends and co-workers for showering her with unwavering support, and reassured her followers she was fighting the virus.

“The love I’m receiving from my family, friends, team, brands and followers is beyond me.  Thank you so much. I’m not horribly sick but I’m definitely fighting the virus. I appreciate you all.”  

Fears about a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections are looming after Gauteng premier David Makhura predicted it would most likely take place in November and throughout December.

“If we had more people vaccinated we wouldn’t be as worried, but the rate of vaccination we have so far, we are not at 50% with regards to the single doses. In Gauteng, we are at 32% single doses for both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. We would be happier if we were at least 60%.”

