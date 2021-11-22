Kamo Mphela, Cassper defend Uncle Waffles against vile remarks by vlogger
Satirist Lesego Tlhabi also stepped in
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has come out to defend DJ Uncle Waffles, who landed on the Twitter trends list again this week after a vlogger made vile remarks about her.
The TLs were filled with criticism for the DJ's use of Adiwele. Tweeps claimed she was benefiting from the track locally and across the border while Young Stunna, the owner of the song, does not enjoy as much attention and support for his song.
The rapper tweeted in her defence when one Twitter said Waffles was using Young Stunna to shine.
“Uncle Waffles didn't mean for her video to even trend. She was doing what she loved & she did it with such passion that we all fell in love with her. Week in, week out y'all talking s**t about the poor girl. Next week y'all tweeting depression is real. Let her have a her moment.”
Uncle waffles didn't mean for her video to even trend, she was doing what she loved & she did it with such passion that we all fell in love with her. Week in, week out yall talking shit about the poor girl. Next week yall tweeting depression is real. Let her have a her moment!!! https://t.co/wknyl1jpGJ— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 21, 2021
It seems when it rains it pours for the newly famous DJ, who was YouTuber Slik Talk's subject of the week. The vlogger is known for bashing celebs for one thing or the other, usually based on nothing but his opinion.
This time he took a swipe at Uncle Waffles by calling her "the worst, highest paid DJ". He also said Waffles' set was "garbage" from the "mixing" to the "song choices".
That did not sit well with dancer and singer Kamo Mphela, who rallied behind Waffles after Slik Talk's vile remarks about the DJ.
“He needs to stop hating on women who are more successful than his existence. What a waste of sperm.”
He needs to stop hating on women who are more successful than his existence 🙄🚮. What a waste of sperm https://t.co/PawoMqMxEx— Kamogelo Mphela 🎭 (@Kamo_mphelaxx) November 20, 2021
Award-winning satirist and author Lesego Tlhabi, popular for creating the character Coconut Kelz, also lambasted Slik Talk by calling him a "misogynistic loser".
She said the hate against black women was real.
“He’s clearly a hater but then he is body-shaming two women much smaller than him, saying a 21 year old looked better at 19? Creepy as f**k. Yoh, people hate it when especially black women attain success. Like damn y’all can’t even hide it. And Kamo is sensational pls.”
What a misogynistic loser. This screams Eminem Stan at the end when he’s mad Em didn’t write back. Piers Morgan misogynoir-due-to-mediocrity-and-rejection energy. The type who hates black women because they wouldn’t piss on him if he was on fire. Ewwww. https://t.co/72DYT2HE3k— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) November 21, 2021
