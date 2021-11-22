Mobi Dixon releases what he calls his best work yet

It's quarter to festive season and DJ Mobi Dixon plans to usher Mzansi into 2022 with a bang by offering nothing but the best house music album.

When his name is mentioned your mind probably goes back to his signature classics Love Colour Spin and City Rains that never seem to get old.

On Friday he released his eighth studio album When House Was House. It's been a week since he released the title track, which bears the same title as the album and features vocalist Mariechan & JNR.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, he said he wanted Mzansi to remember when house music was the be-all and end-all of the music industry.

“I basically wanted to take people back down memory lane, when house was the only thing that mattered and I felt like now people are neglecting house music and forgetting that its actually the foundation of most of the music we consume.

“And also the genres that have been born locally, starting from kwaito right to Amapiano today, started with house music. So I wanted to remind people that first and foremost house music is our bread and butter. I'm basically bringing back those nostalgic sounds highlighting the different sounds that house music has influenced over the years.”