Slik Talk accepts Cassper’s R100k deal to get in the boxing ring with him
Rapper Cassper Nyovest and YouTuber Slik Talk are set to settle their differences in the boxing ring soon after the relatively unknown vlogger attacked Cassper's character in one of his rants.
Slik posted a video insulting Cassper — as per his YouTube channel's MO. Cassper Nyovest responded to the video, saying he would no longer give attention to trolls on social media and offered the controversial YouTuber R100k to engage in a boxing match with him.
“I would love to see Slik Talk in person, preferably in the ring. Tell him I got 100k for him cash, win or lose. All he has to do is survive three rounds, three minutes with me. He has got balls to talk on camera, let's see if he will man up and come get this money. Offer stands until January” Cassper proposed.
Slik Talk then posted another YouTube video, responding to his offer and saying that though he had never boxed in his life, he claimed he's ready to get in the ring with the rapper because he's not a “punk”.
“Everybody around me says don't do it, they say 'you've never boxed a day in your life', they say 'you've never been in the ring', but one thing I'm not, I'm not a punk so I say I accept. Let's f*cken go. I am 100% ready. I can box next week, I can box tomorrow, I can box in five minutes, I don't care. I am ready 100%." Slik Talk said.
Slik talk accepted Casper nyovest boxing match😂🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/i6h7DkVaiy— khethie Michael💀 (@Khethan14676278) November 21, 2021
Cassper took to his timeline to say he had grown some respect for the YouTuber for accepting his offer.
“This is gonna be fun! I won't lie, I grew a lil' respect for him for taking up the challenge.”
This is gonna be fun!!! I won't lie, I grew a lil respect for him for taking up the challenge. Now the tricky part is. How do I communicate with him ? E mail ? Phone ? Whats his official Twitter handle as least... Let's go buddy!!! Enjoy the clout!!! Soon you'll pay for it. https://t.co/FUU32G0VGU— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 21, 2021
I no longer will be responding to trolls, this is not cause I don't want to, I actally enjoy go le chaila masepa cause it's in my nature. I'm doing it cause I have seen an great ammount of fans pleading I don't. I also think they doing it cause they know I'll respond. BLOCK ALL!!— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 21, 2021
Another thing, if he shoots another video talking smack about my generous offer the deal is also off. This will be my last reply. Meet me in the ring, survive 3 rounds and get your 100k. You get the clout you've always wanted and you get to meet your idol Cassper Nyovest.— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 21, 2021
YouTuber Sipho “Muchi” Muchindu went on to shoot his shot, asking to be the announcer for the fight, to which Cassper responded positively by saying he was hired for the job.
You're hired!!!! Plus you're Funny AF!!! Ima hit you up!!! https://t.co/OmOWe1hNnW— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 21, 2021
