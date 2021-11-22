TshisaLIVE

Slik Talk accepts Cassper’s R100k deal to get in the boxing ring with him

22 November 2021 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Slik Talk says he's ready to fight Cassper Nyovest in a boxing match.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest and YouTuber Slik Talk are set to settle their differences in the boxing ring soon after the relatively unknown vlogger attacked Cassper's character in one of his rants.

Slik posted a video insulting Cassper — as per his YouTube channel's MO. Cassper Nyovest responded to the video, saying he would no longer give attention to trolls on social media and offered the controversial YouTuber R100k to engage in a boxing match with him.

I would love to see Slik Talk in person, preferably in the ring. Tell him I got 100k for him cash, win or lose. All he has to do is survive three rounds, three minutes with me. He has got balls to talk on camera, let's see if he will man up and come get this money. Offer stands until January” Cassper proposed.

Slik Talk then posted another YouTube video, responding to his offer and saying that though he had never boxed in his life, he claimed he's ready to get in the ring with the rapper because he's not a “punk”.

“Everybody around me says don't do it, they say 'you've never boxed a day in your life', they say 'you've never been in the ring', but one thing I'm not, I'm not a punk so I say I accept. Let's f*cken go. I am 100% ready. I can box next week, I can box tomorrow, I can box in five minutes, I don't care. I am ready 100%." Slik Talk said.

Cassper took to his timeline to say he had grown some respect for the YouTuber for accepting his offer.

This is gonna be fun! I won't lie, I grew a lil' respect for him for taking up the challenge.”

YouTuber Sipho “Muchi” Muchindu went on to shoot his shot, asking to be the announcer for the fight, to which Cassper responded positively by saying he was hired for the job.

