From body shaming to xenophobia — Kim Jayde talks about cyberbullying she's endured

Media personality Kim Jayde has shared her experience of being cyberbullied on social media.

Taking to Instagram recently, Kim penned her encounter with body shaming and xenophobic attacks.

“At this point I feel like I’ve heard it all. From being body shamed and called fat, to being called a whore, to xenophobic messages telling me to “get the f*ck out of SA & go back to Zimbabwe”.

The former MTV Base presenter went on to encourage other social media users who had fallen victim to cyberbullying to seek professional help to navigate through it before they are pushed to take their own lives.

“I am a 'public figure', so I’m supposed to 'take it cos it comes with the job'. I am also a real person with real feelings and words hurt. I’m sharing my experience with cyberbullying so that anyone going through it knows they’re not alone!

“Our children are taking their lives because of the constant cyberbullying on social media! If you need help please ask! There are multiple resources & support systems to help you get through it! (Like @sadag_official who provide free counselling services) You are Not Alone! You are loved! You are Needed! Your presence on this earth does make a difference! Please know that.”