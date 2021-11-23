TshisaLIVE

From body shaming to xenophobia — Kim Jayde talks about cyberbullying she's endured

23 November 2021 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Kim Jayde opens up about being cyberbullied.
Kim Jayde opens up about being cyberbullied.
Image: Instagram/ Kim Jayde

Media personality Kim Jayde has shared her experience of being cyberbullied on social media.

Taking to Instagram recently, Kim penned her encounter with body shaming and xenophobic attacks.

“At this point I feel like I’ve heard it all. From being body shamed and called fat, to being called a whore, to xenophobic messages telling me to “get the f*ck out of SA & go back to Zimbabwe”.

The former MTV Base presenter went on to encourage other social media users who had fallen victim to cyberbullying to seek professional help to navigate through it before they are pushed to take their own lives.

“I am a 'public figure', so I’m supposed to 'take it cos it comes with the job'. I am also a real person with real feelings and words hurt. I’m sharing my experience with cyberbullying so that anyone going through it knows they’re not alone!

“Our children are taking their lives because of the constant cyberbullying on social media! If you need help please ask! There are multiple resources & support systems to help you get through it! (Like @sadag_official who provide free counselling services) You are Not Alone! You are loved! You are Needed! Your presence on this earth does make a difference! Please know that.”

Earlier this year, Kim wrote an open letter to her trolls and exposed the negative direct messages sent to her, saying she was praying that they heal from their hurt so they no longer had to spread it on social platforms.

“To all the online trolls, I will continue to pray for you because hurt people hurt people. Let’s all be a little kinder - this world has enough darkness in it. With love, Kimberley.”

READ MORE

SNAPS | Bubbles & fun times! Inside Kim Jayde's star-studded penthouse party

A glimpse inside Kim Jayde's birthday celebration.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Kim Jayde excited about season 2 of her sneaker lovers’ show

Kim Jayde is calling all sneakerheads to tune in for a new season of Kickin it With Kim Jayde
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Kim Jayde advocates for therapy and exposes nasty DMs she gets from trolls

"I’ve been seeing a therapist since January and I’m learning how to heal past trauma, cope with bullies and just be a better human."
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

All masked up for fashion with a green twist, as glitzy events resume

A year and four days.That’s how long it’s been since I last slipped on a suit to cover the social goings-on for this column.
Lifestyle
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sizwe Dhlomo shares details on the ‘incident’ that got Unathi Nkayi fired TshisaLIVE
  2. FULL STORY | Verbal abuse allegations & threats! Why Unathi Nkayi got fired at ... TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | 'Isencane Lengane': Thando's pregnancy leaves fans shook TshisaLIVE
  4. Demi-Leigh shares what inspired her and Tim Tebow to build a children’s home in ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘I guess all good things come to an end’ — Pearl Thusi saddened by ‘Live AMP’ ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Soweto man allegedly in second suicide attempt since arrest after body parts ...
'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest