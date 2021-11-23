TshisaLIVE

Halala! Makhadzi wins her first Afrima award & SA couldn't be prouder

“This is a dream come true. I have been trying my luck to be part of Afrima for the past seven years, God finally answered my prayers at the right time.”

23 November 2021 - 07:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Makhadzi's dream to win an Afrima comes true.
Makhadzi's dream to win an Afrima comes true.
Image: Twitter/Makhadzi stan account

Limpopo-born songstress Makhadzi's dream came true when she bagged her first Afrima award in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday.

She got the nod in the best artiste and duo or group in African electro category for her hit song Murahu at the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) 2021 awards.

Makhadzi gave an electrifying performance on Sunday night in Lagos. The Ghanama hitmaker was elated when she got three nods in big categories for awards.

She said she has tried for seven years to be recognised by the Afrima awards.

Makhadzi was up for the prestigious artiste of the year and best female artiste in Southern Africa for Murahu featuring Mr Brown, and best artiste, and duo or group in African electro for the same song.

“This is a dream come true. I have been trying my luck to be part of Afrima for the past  seven years, God finally answered my prayers at the right time.”

In her Instagram posts, she shared moments from when she was performing until her name was called out. She ran to the stage in excitement and, as she held the award in her hands, an emotional Makhadzi said she was speechless.

“Good evening Africa. I'm speechless, but I want to thank God, for taking me out of the streets of SA and bringing me here, in Lagos, to represent SA and my culture Tshivenda.”

The Afrima, in partnership with the AU Commission, seeks to celebrate the rich musical heritage of the African continent and the diaspora. 

Tweeps joined in the celebration and congratulated Makhadzi — “African Queen” — on her much-deserved win. Here are some of the reactions from the TLs.

MORE

SNAPS | Makhadzi looks like royalty on the cover of UK Classique Q&A mag

Makhadzi is a covergirl and she looks amazing!
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Singer Makhazi emotional over her 20-strong police escort in Kuruman

"Shout out to all Northern Cape police who came and protect me, indeed I am living my dream."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

LEVELS! Makhadzi announces R120m deal to develop 'Kokovha' sportswear

"When God's timing is right everything falls into place, blessings come together and dreams become a reality," a happy and proud Makhadzi wrote.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Makhadzi thanks AFRIMA for 'validating' her talent with 3 nods

"I never thought that one day my name will be mentioned among the best on the African continent and the world. I’m humbled, honoured and feel ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sizwe Dhlomo shares details on the ‘incident’ that got Unathi Nkayi fired TshisaLIVE
  2. FULL STORY | Verbal abuse allegations & threats! Why Unathi Nkayi got fired at ... TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | 'Isencane Lengane': Thando's pregnancy leaves fans shook TshisaLIVE
  4. Demi-Leigh shares what inspired her and Tim Tebow to build a children’s home in ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘I guess all good things come to an end’ — Pearl Thusi saddened by ‘Live AMP’ ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Soweto man allegedly in second suicide attempt since arrest after body parts ...
'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest