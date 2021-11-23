Halala! Makhadzi wins her first Afrima award & SA couldn't be prouder
“This is a dream come true. I have been trying my luck to be part of Afrima for the past seven years, God finally answered my prayers at the right time.”
Limpopo-born songstress Makhadzi's dream came true when she bagged her first Afrima award in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday.
She got the nod in the best artiste and duo or group in African electro category for her hit song Murahu at the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) 2021 awards.
Makhadzi gave an electrifying performance on Sunday night in Lagos. The Ghanama hitmaker was elated when she got three nods in big categories for awards.
She said she has tried for seven years to be recognised by the Afrima awards.
Makhadzi was up for the prestigious artiste of the year and best female artiste in Southern Africa for Murahu featuring Mr Brown, and best artiste, and duo or group in African electro for the same song.
This is a dream come true 😭😭 I have been trying my luck to be part of Afrima for the past 7 years, god finally answered my prayers at the right time. #iamafricanqueen #IAmUnstoppable #iamunbeaten— Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) November 15, 2021
In her Instagram posts, she shared moments from when she was performing until her name was called out. She ran to the stage in excitement and, as she held the award in her hands, an emotional Makhadzi said she was speechless.
“Good evening Africa. I'm speechless, but I want to thank God, for taking me out of the streets of SA and bringing me here, in Lagos, to represent SA and my culture Tshivenda.”
The Afrima, in partnership with the AU Commission, seeks to celebrate the rich musical heritage of the African continent and the diaspora.
Tweeps joined in the celebration and congratulated Makhadzi — “African Queen” — on her much-deserved win. Here are some of the reactions from the TLs.
It’s So pleased to see someone accomplishing great things. Congratulations to Makhadzi on winning the Best Artist at the Afrima Awards.#CongratulationsMakhadzi pic.twitter.com/2hlBeQXWiN— Kea🐝 (@KeabetsweMM) November 22, 2021
Let’s help Makhadzi to celebrate her Afrima Award 🙌🙌🥳🥳 #congratulationsMakhadzi pic.twitter.com/SPsDQqHlVt— IamMissT✨🌟💫🌟 (@Thembi_Bal1) November 22, 2021
The South African Music Awards (SAMA) doesn't give a damn about Makhadzi, and now the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) just recognised her talent🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XSeDfl0nR9— 🇿🇦 Nṱha_Na_Fhasi (@_HerchelleR) November 22, 2021
Best artist of the year makhadzi yesterday at the afrima congratulations @MakhadziSA well deserved pic.twitter.com/1vzggQ5JLS— Tshianeo (@kutamatshianeo) November 22, 2021
#AFRIMA2021 Makhadzi won her first Afrima award, guys this is huge, Congratulations makhadzi u deserve it. pic.twitter.com/6eKrLCT7Zm— surprise (@SmangieSurprise) November 22, 2021
