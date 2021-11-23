Halala! Makhadzi wins her first Afrima award & SA couldn't be prouder

Limpopo-born songstress Makhadzi's dream came true when she bagged her first Afrima award in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday.

She got the nod in the best artiste and duo or group in African electro category for her hit song Murahu at the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) 2021 awards.

Makhadzi gave an electrifying performance on Sunday night in Lagos. The Ghanama hitmaker was elated when she got three nods in big categories for awards.

She said she has tried for seven years to be recognised by the Afrima awards.

Makhadzi was up for the prestigious artiste of the year and best female artiste in Southern Africa for Murahu featuring Mr Brown, and best artiste, and duo or group in African electro for the same song.

“This is a dream come true. I have been trying my luck to be part of Afrima for the past seven years, God finally answered my prayers at the right time.”