Illness leaves Israel Matseke-Zulu ‘effectively semi-crippled’ and forces him to leave ‘Gomora’

“It is true I have been diagnosed with gangrene, which severely affected my right leg making it difficult or me to walk properly and function well on set during the filming. It also makes it difficult for me to perform as an artist, or throw those Ghetto Professor dance moves you know me for when invited to gigs.”

“The growing demands of my job at Gomora made it difficult for me to give my all to the show due to this illness that effectively rendered me semi-crippled.”

He said the illness started shortly after he joined the drama series.

“The illness started shortly after I joined Gomora as mild pain in my legs which I took as a passing phase. I love Gomora as a show which I have been close to from its inception, more so that its set up in my hood Alexandra township. At the same time I am the kind of actor who when I do what I like, I want to be able to go full force, give it my all.”