Inno Morolong & Gigi Lamayne in virtual 'cat fight' over a man
“I've never met this girl but she's after every man I date. Wtf do you want from me?”
Socialite and club host Inno Morolong has taken her gloves off to “fight” for her new man Fermi Large. This after she accused rapper Gigi Lamayne of going after every man she dates.
Gigi followed Inno's man on Instagram and that sparked the wild fire that's burning between the two women.
In a series of her Instagram stories she has called out Gigi for her alleged thirst behaviour. Their alleged beef goes way back when the Fufa hitmaker was rumoured to be dating Inno's ex Chris Noriega.
“I've never met this girl but she's after every man I date. Wtf do you want from me? I even blocked you but you are busy going after me with your struggling rap career. Why you after my boyfriend? You want our drama to start again? I will finish you gogo.
Meet Inno Morolong's new boyfriend Femi Large. pic.twitter.com/0KIPeNylqE— Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) November 23, 2021
“Gigi if you want a boxing match I will give you one. Just because you are a sangoma it doesn't mean everyone is scared of you. Nna ketlao betsa o nyele s**be. Im still waiting for you to reply ... wtf you following my man {for} you hungry a*s h**e. My man doesn't even follow you but wena o busy moghel. I thought you busy with leftovers.”
Inno also claimed that not only is Gigi after her leftovers but she copies her too.
“I used too have braces now you decided to get braces. LOL what a joke, your lower teeth need veneers, or you can't afford them? Now there's levels, your braces look childish and dirty.”
Though she is now a globetrotter Gigi took time out from her “busy schedule” and shared an Instagram video captioned clean. In the clip she said she doesn't have time for beef and she is now focusing on her spirituality .
“I'm just really about supporting black women, if you guys are after f***ed up response, you are not gonna get it here because I'm winning too f***ing hard, like whoever is hurting, I love you all. So if it's not like anything that's got something to do with me and its more of a reflection for the next person I'm not about that. I love my brand and music too much,” Gigi said.
In response to Gigi video, Inno also took a live Insta video saying she is not afraid of getting her hands on her.