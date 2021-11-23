Inno Morolong & Gigi Lamayne in virtual 'cat fight' over a man

Socialite and club host Inno Morolong has taken her gloves off to “fight” for her new man Fermi Large. This after she accused rapper Gigi Lamayne of going after every man she dates.

Gigi followed Inno's man on Instagram and that sparked the wild fire that's burning between the two women.

In a series of her Instagram stories she has called out Gigi for her alleged thirst behaviour. Their alleged beef goes way back when the Fufa hitmaker was rumoured to be dating Inno's ex Chris Noriega.

“I've never met this girl but she's after every man I date. Wtf do you want from me? I even blocked you but you are busy going after me with your struggling rap career. Why you after my boyfriend? You want our drama to start again? I will finish you gogo.