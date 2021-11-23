Lebo M joins star-studded Hollywood project 'The Woman King'

Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake continues to fly the SA flag high as the music producer and composer for the upcoming Hollywood blockbuster The Woman King.

The film that is shot on location in SA is inspired by true events that took place in the kingdom of Dahomey in the 18th and 19th centuries. It follows Nanisca (played by Viola Davis), the general of an all-female military unit, and Nawi (played by Thuso Mbedu), an ambitious recruit.

The film also features John Boyega as Dahomey's ruler King Ghezo and Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o.

Renowned Lion King producer Lebo M composed five key songs for the movie, bringing in a team of about 50 young and talented choir singers, percussionists, sound engineers and programmers.

“The five songs have been crafted with precision and due consideration of the immense historical significance that the movie brings, but it also represents the prowess of local talent,” Lebo M said in a statement.

Speaking of his involvement in the project, Lebo M says he is honoured to be a part of the film because of the cultures and traditions being highlighted in the film.

“Being part of this unrivalled ensemble cast is an honour and a privilege, allowing us to produce music that will not only elevate the rising phenoms in the movie but also affirms our culture and traditions through the telling of this story,”