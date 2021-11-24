Lerato Kganyago 'not surprised' by alleged hate campaigns on Twitter
“I wouldn't be surprised if they got paid by a well-known industry person,” said LKG on the alleged paid-for “hate campaign” against Uncle Waffles.
Media personality Lerato Kganyago has weighed in on a discussion happening on Twitter about hate campaigns targeting certain celebs on the TL.
A well known tweep Karabo Mokgoko tweeted claimed to know that there was a paid campaign to trash newly famed DJ Uncle Waffles happening on Monday on Twitter.
Waffles was trending yesterday when tweeps were calling her out for riding on Youngstunna's wave while he is not garnering much support for himself with his single Adiwele.
Tweeps claimed she was benefiting from the track locally and across the border while Young Stunna, the owner of the song, does not enjoy as much attention and support for his song.
The Metro FM DJ replied to the tweet, saying she has raised this issue before but people didn't take her seriously.
Lerato, who has been a victim of vile remarks and trolls on Twitter, said when she was faced with Twitter hate every second day, she knew something was up.
“They do hey. Happened to me, I found the source, because there is always one person who is going to spill, approached the source with FACTS and now they hate me, but they will never f**k with me again because I will spill.”
Rapper Cassper Nyovest and singer Kamo Mphela were among the people who came out to defend Waffles against the vitriol she is consistently exposed to on the TL every week by tweeps, and most recently by YouTuber Slik Talk as well.
“Uncle Waffles didn't mean for her video to even trend. She was doing what she loved & she did it with such passion that we all fell in love with her. Week in, week out y'all talking s**t about the poor girl. Next week y'all tweeting depression is real. Let her have a her moment.”