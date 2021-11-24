Lerato Kganyago 'not surprised' by alleged hate campaigns on Twitter

Media personality Lerato Kganyago has weighed in on a discussion happening on Twitter about hate campaigns targeting certain celebs on the TL.

A well known tweep Karabo Mokgoko tweeted claimed to know that there was a paid campaign to trash newly famed DJ Uncle Waffles happening on Monday on Twitter.

Waffles was trending yesterday when tweeps were calling her out for riding on Youngstunna's wave while he is not garnering much support for himself with his single Adiwele.

Tweeps claimed she was benefiting from the track locally and across the border while Young Stunna, the owner of the song, does not enjoy as much attention and support for his song.