Mome opens up about her spiritual awakening: 'It’s my gift that gave me peace'

Speaking about her husband Tol A** Mo accepting his ancestral calling in an interview with TshisaLIVE, Mome said that she had always been aware of her gift and that her husband's spiritual journey affirmed it all the more.

“I have a gift myself. I'm not a sangoma but I'm a prophet,” she said.

“I've had a very interesting childhood. Growing up I'd dream and tell them ... but there was no-one who said there was something special about these dreams until I dreamt about my husband.”

In August this year, Mome revealed that though she and her family had attempted to shy away from it, her husband, Tol A** Mo had accepted his ancestral calling and she knew about it before it happened.

“I dreamt of Mo's journey and that's what made me believe that this spiritual thing is real. I told Mo about this three to four months before it actually happened. That's why when it happened to him, I was not shaken.”