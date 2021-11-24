Not planning to stay down — Unathi Nkayi to host Mzansi Magic talk show

Season 2 of Mzansi Magic's Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois is back, and media personality Unathi Nkayi is set to be the host alongside chef-restaurateur Alessandro Khojane.

The popular show that premieres on December 1 will see the two hosts dining with high-profile celebrities Minnie Dlamini, Melanie Bala, Maps Maponyane, J’Something and supercouple Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy.

In the show, Unathi and Alessandro host high-profile working friends, couples and families who, in their journeys to success, open up about the struggle to find balance to slow down, get together and connect with loved ones and friends in their busy lives.

“Given the lives we lead and the tumultuous, crazy year we have all had, many of us haven’t had the time to connect with friends and loved ones. It’s so important to spend time with those who make our lives more meaningful.This show is about connection and rediscovering what it means to live with intention,” Unathi said about the gig.