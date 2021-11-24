Not planning to stay down — Unathi Nkayi to host Mzansi Magic talk show
Season 2 of Mzansi Magic's Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois is back, and media personality Unathi Nkayi is set to be the host alongside chef-restaurateur Alessandro Khojane.
The popular show that premieres on December 1 will see the two hosts dining with high-profile celebrities Minnie Dlamini, Melanie Bala, Maps Maponyane, J’Something and supercouple Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy.
In the show, Unathi and Alessandro host high-profile working friends, couples and families who, in their journeys to success, open up about the struggle to find balance to slow down, get together and connect with loved ones and friends in their busy lives.
“Given the lives we lead and the tumultuous, crazy year we have all had, many of us haven’t had the time to connect with friends and loved ones. It’s so important to spend time with those who make our lives more meaningful.This show is about connection and rediscovering what it means to live with intention,” Unathi said about the gig.
The announcement of the new season comes after Unathi was recently fired from Kaya 959 in the aftermath of an alleged argument between the media personality and her former colleague Sizwe Dhlomo.
“Unathi Nkayi's contract has ended prematurely due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward. Kaya 959 can confirm certain incidents occurred which resulted in the breakdown of trust between the two parties.” read the station's official statement.
On Tuesday, Unathi was axed as host of the Men Of The Year Awards by GQ SA “due to unforeseen circumstances” after she announced the opportunity as a dream come true.
“It is with regret that singer-songwriter, businesswoman, entertainer and reality show judge Unathi will no longer be joining us for our event due to unforeseen circumstances. However, we continue our long-standing relationship with Unathi and look forward to upcoming opportunities in the future,” read the official statement shared with TshisaLIVE.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.