Ayanda Thabethe says she 'sprinkles the blood of Jesus' in every hotel room

TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe does not play games when it comes to dealing with spiritual stuff and she's revealed that out of fear of encountering unfamiliar spirits in hotel rooms, she resorts to the Holy spirit and blood of Jesus for help.

Ayanda shared that she goes fully prepared and clothed in the full armour of God to protect her from weird things that people who have occupied the room before her were into.

She took to Twitter to share how she always travels prepared and never sleeps in any hotel room before praying over it.

“I do this thing where I pray over every hotel room I sleep in. I just feel like so many spirits pass through doing different things in hotel rooms and I always want to wash the room with the Holy Spirit and the blood of Jesus ... I can be weird like that but it’s so comforting.”