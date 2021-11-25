TshisaLIVE

Ayanda Thabethe says she 'sprinkles the blood of Jesus' in every hotel room

25 November 2021 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Ayanda Thabethe doesn't sleep in a hotel room until she has prayed over it
Image: Instagram/ Ayanda Thabethe

TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe does not play games when it comes to dealing with spiritual stuff and she's revealed that out of fear of encountering unfamiliar spirits in hotel rooms, she resorts to the Holy spirit and blood of Jesus for help.

Ayanda shared that she goes fully prepared and clothed in the full armour of God to protect her from weird things that people who have occupied the room before her were into.

She took to Twitter to share how she always travels prepared and never sleeps in any hotel room before praying over it.

“I do this thing where I pray over every hotel room I sleep in. I just feel like so many spirits pass through doing different things in hotel rooms and I always want to wash the room with the Holy Spirit and the blood of Jesus ... I can be weird like that but it’s so comforting.”

Some of her followers affirmed her 'thing',  sharing that there are a lot of satanic things happening in hotel rooms and this was needed for protection. They too do similar things, and it goes beyond just a hotel room. 

“It's not weird it should be done every new space you occupy. Bad spirits are everywhere. By inviting Jesus Christ in the space it's guarantee that it will flee.”

Read some of the reactions:

