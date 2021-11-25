From TikTok to TV: Linda Majola talks about his acting debut on ‘The Wife’
TikTok sensation Linda Majola made his acting debut in last week’s episodes of The Wife, successfully adding “actor” to his resume and showing he has range for more that 60-second videos.
The Wife fans instantly fell in love with Langa and his “life of the party” vibes.
In a Q&A sent to TshisaLIVE, the rising star from Durban opened up about being part of the fan favourite adaptation of Dudu Busani-Dube’s bestseller Hlomu the Wife — Showmax’s most watched series ever.
Tell us more about Linda Majola.
uLinda Majola is from Durban, eThekwini, from a little community called Bonela. I studied catering management. For the past year, I've been running my food business. When lockdown began, I started creating content on TikTok which started going viral. Then I also started sharing on Instagram, which a lot of people appreciated.
That was when people started seeing I had talent as an actor and to communicate with people. I auditioned for the role of uLanga and after several months I heard I got the role. So from TikTok to TV.
Tell us about your character, Langa
Langa is a flamboyant, outspoken, bright human who happens to be gay and is also the twin brother of Hlomu. He's navigating the new world Langa is in and dealing with a lot of homophobia from the Zulu brothers. He's not trying to fit in. He's saying, ‘This is who I am and this is my voice.’ It's either, ‘You hear it or you just go away'.
Langa is the embodiment of his name. He's the sun. He brings sunshine. He brings brightness to the room. So I hope abantu basekhaya bayayibona leyonto (people at home can also see that).
How similar are Langa and Linda?
The persona is similar, and the life experiences. I've had to also navigate the difficulties of being a queer man and being in rooms where people might not agree with my life and who I am.
I hope we are able to address certain issues on the show and that people are able to learn ukuthi umuntu wumuntu (a person is a person), regardless of their sexual orientation, their race, their religion or anything along those lines. We need to start breaking those stigmas.
How have found working on a set for the first time?
This has been my first experience and God has been so good because I've been around people who are very encouraging. I've had a lot of awkward moments, when I'm like, ‘How do I navigate this?’ The lingo, the jargon they use. I always have to ask, ‘Nithini?’ (what are you saying), ‘Nicaza ukuthini?’ (what do you mean). But I've had an amazing experience on set. I've been working with some of the most talented people, people who have been in the industry for so long, who have been very supportive and helpful in advising me how to do izinto (things).
I don't take it for granted, the opportunity enginawo (that I have). I'm coming from working in my trailer, cooking and making fries for people every day, so now to be here with the kings and queens of their fields, it's been an amazing opportunity for me.
Who have you got along well with on The Wife?
Hawema (oh my). Hlomu and I have been getting along very well. Siyahamba siyogroova together (We go out dancing together). I've been getting along with everyone, even though I'm sometimes a very reserved person, which is opposite to my online persona.
What has been the highlight ?
A highlight for me has to be the wedding, because, heeehh Nkosi (oh God), the wedding is H for hectic and Aw for awkward. It's a lot. That was just amazing to shoot. It was beautiful and beautifully shot.
Have you read the book?
No, I have not. I'm grateful I have not read it. I want people to understand the telenovela is inspired by the book and is not the actual book. I felt for a lot of people who have read the book, it was difficult for them to start understanding the story and what the writers and directors are trying to push as the narrative.
I am going to read the book. I am going to support the Black Girl Magic that is Dudu Busani-Dube because she is brilliant and amazing.
