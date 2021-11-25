From TikTok to TV: Linda Majola talks about his acting debut on ‘The Wife’

TikTok sensation Linda Majola made his acting debut in last week’s episodes of The Wife, successfully adding “actor” to his resume and showing he has range for more that 60-second videos.

The Wife fans instantly fell in love with Langa and his “life of the party” vibes.

In a Q&A sent to TshisaLIVE, the rising star from Durban opened up about being part of the fan favourite adaptation of Dudu Busani-Dube’s bestseller Hlomu the Wife — Showmax’s most watched series ever.

Tell us more about Linda Majola.

uLinda Majola is from Durban, eThekwini, from a little community called Bonela. I studied catering management. For the past year, I've been running my food business. When lockdown began, I started creating content on TikTok which started going viral. Then I also started sharing on Instagram, which a lot of people appreciated.

That was when people started seeing I had talent as an actor and to communicate with people. I auditioned for the role of uLanga and after several months I heard I got the role. So from TikTok to TV.

Tell us about your character, Langa

Langa is a flamboyant, outspoken, bright human who happens to be gay and is also the twin brother of Hlomu. He's navigating the new world Langa is in and dealing with a lot of homophobia from the Zulu brothers. He's not trying to fit in. He's saying, ‘This is who I am and this is my voice.’ It's either, ‘You hear it or you just go away'.

Langa is the embodiment of his name. He's the sun. He brings sunshine. He brings brightness to the room. So I hope abantu basekhaya bayayibona leyonto (people at home can also see that).

How similar are Langa and Linda?

The persona is similar, and the life experiences. I've had to also navigate the difficulties of being a queer man and being in rooms where people might not agree with my life and who I am.

I hope we are able to address certain issues on the show and that people are able to learn ukuthi umuntu wumuntu (a person is a person), regardless of their sexual orientation, their race, their religion or anything along those lines. We need to start breaking those stigmas.