Gigi Lamayne and Inno Morolong bury the hatchet after their virtual 'catfight'

Rapper Gigi Lamayne and club host Inno Morolong have decided to bury the hatchet and walk towards the sunset singing kumbaya after their dramatic virtual 'catfight'.

Tweeps were invested in what they thought would be a showdown when it was announced they would go live at 4pm on Instagram on Wednesday, only for them to be shocked by the pair and how they handled themselves during the chat.

“We are not saying we are gonna be best friends, or what, because this was heavy. I know people are enjoying the fight — it's juicy, its nice but it was too much. Fighting is draining,” said Inno.