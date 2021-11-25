TshisaLIVE

Gigi Lamayne and Inno Morolong bury the hatchet after their virtual 'catfight'

25 November 2021 - 11:00
Gigi Lamayne and Inno Morolong have let bygones by bygones.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

Rapper Gigi Lamayne and club host Inno Morolong have decided to bury the hatchet and walk towards the sunset singing kumbaya after their dramatic virtual 'catfight'.

Tweeps were invested in what they thought would be a showdown when it was announced they would go live at 4pm on Instagram on Wednesday, only for them to be shocked by the pair and how they handled themselves during the chat. 

“We are not saying we are gonna be best friends, or what, because this was heavy. I know people are enjoying the fight — it's juicy, its nice but it was too much. Fighting is draining,” said Inno.

Meanwhile, Gigi said she was not in any position to put any woman down, especially as a black woman. 

“At the end of the day I am a young black woman more than anything and I'm not in a position to put any woman down and even Inno down. Guys we all make mistakes, we all get upset and we all react in certain ways and I would like to believe that if anybody else was in the same position, you would want everyone else to understand. I'm not saying seek to agree with but just understand that you and I we have got to a point were we understand that we are young black women and two different lenses and we are doing amazing things.”

Though things seemed rosy and cool between the ladies, Gigi later took to her Instagram Live and shared how she was not strong enough for the fight between herself and Inno.

“I'm hurting a lot, and the only reason I have to let go of this is because I don't know, I've got such a big heart and I chose peace because I'm not strong enough to give people the fights that they've wanted.”

Listen to the rapper open up below:

