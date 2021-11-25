Heavy-K slams claims that he copied Sun El Musician's album cover

Heavy-K has explained why his upcoming album cover looks almost identical to Sun El Musician's album cover released in October this year.

This comes after trolls commented on his pre-order album post, spotting the similarities and accusing him of copying the DJ.

Heavy-K was quick to refute the claims by sharing a conversation between him and Sun El Musician in which he asked about the designer of his album cover, and later reached out to him.

“Ave nithanda (you love) idrama! It’s the same designer who did my album cover & Sun El’s of course the guy has his own signature identity, hence the similarities, but ain’t the identical,” he wrote.