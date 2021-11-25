Kabelo Mabalane dragged for his involvement with the #NoExcuse campaign

Kwaito legend turned pastor Kabelo Mabalane announced on his social media accounts that he was part of the launch of the #NoExcuse campaign this year.

On his post Kabelo said he was now at a place where he appreciated the importance of lending his voice to an anti-GBV movement in the public space.

“Last week we launched #NoExcuse.A campaign that vehemently condemns intimate partner violence.As a young man I too was a perpetrator of this shameful cowardly behaviour. The shame and the embarrassment made me shy away from these spaces and I’ve since learned that as important as it is to take full responsibility for this reprehensible unacceptable behaviour, I am also now at a place where I appreciate the importance of lending my voice to fighting this pandemic,” he wrote on Instagram.

Kabelo's post landed him on the trends list and left Mzansi with mixed reactions regarding his involvement with the campaign.

This because in his heydays, Kabelo abused some of the people in his life. The pastor has admitted that he was a perpetrator when he was younger.