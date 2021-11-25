LEVELS! Cassper Nyovest flaunts his extra-icy ‘R1.4m’ birthday gift
Cassper Nyovest gifted himself an early birthday present worth about R1.4 million.
Taking to his social platforms on Wednesday, the rapper shared a video of his new diamond chain, claiming it cost 70k in British pounds.
The rapper said he was celebrating having had a great year.
“Early birthday gift. Dropped 70,000 pounds, not rand. It's been a good year!” he wrote.
Cassper is one celebrity who undoubtedly likes the finer things in life.
From expensive cars to accessories, the rapper goes all out to live his childhood dreams.
Earlier this year, Cassper revealed on Instagram that the value of jewellery on his one hand alone could buy a VW Golf GTI and more.
When a fan asked why he purchased a Bentley specifically, Cassper explained he promised himself one after first seeing it as a child.
“1st time I saw a Bentley, I was 12/13 years old, walking from my hood to Rivera Park (The Burbs). I saw this big whip approaching from afar. Didn't know the car, but it just seemed expensive. A man called Ralf Mabe in a Green Flying Spur. Told myself I would drive the car one day!!" he said.
1st time I saw a Bentley I was 12/13 years old walking from my Hood to Rivera Park(TheBurbs). I saw this big whip approaching from afar . Didn't know the car but it just seemed expensive. A man called Ralf Mabe in a Green Flying Spur. Told myself I would drive the car one day!! https://t.co/YwRSPiweHL— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 10, 2020
In another post Cassper said he flaunts his wealth not only because he was candid when he didn't have much, but because he wants to be an inspiration to kids who look up to him.
“I post so you can be inspired, not to give kids pressure. I used to post when I had nothing. Mine is a journey, not a destination.”
