LEVELS! Cassper Nyovest flaunts his extra-icy ‘R1.4m’ birthday gift

Cassper Nyovest gifted himself an early birthday present worth about R1.4 million.

Taking to his social platforms on Wednesday, the rapper shared a video of his new diamond chain, claiming it cost 70k in British pounds.

The rapper said he was celebrating having had a great year.

“Early birthday gift. Dropped 70,000 pounds, not rand. It's been a good year!” he wrote.

Watch the video below: