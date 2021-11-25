Sonia Mbele says her alkaline water business will help others thirsty for success

Sonia Mbele's venture into the water industry not only leaves a mark in the history books but will also foresee her changing many lives.

After a successful launch of her alkaline water brand, Alkamax, at Melrose Arch yesterday, the actress, TV producer and entrepreneur revealed that she is the first black female to manufacture the water in SA.

“Here's to a healthy lifestyle and drinking the right kind of water. The Ph balance of the water is 10-plus which means that it's alkaline to the maximum, we are pure to the maximum. It is the kind of water that makes you feel vitalised. The water has many benefits not only for the body but for the mind as well,” Sonia tells TshisaLIVE.

Sonia says that it was not only important for her to tap into the market as a female entrepreneur but to also provide opportunities for others who have been affected by job losses brought on by Covid-19.

“We want people to be employed; 2020 was not easy and in 2021 we were recovering ... it's been tough, there was no work. You need multiple streams of income, so that's what pushed me to get up and go try other means of making a living. And I wanted my fellow South Africans to come along with me for the ride.” she says.

“Because of job losses and unemployment, and the consistent water crisis we face in Africa, Alkamax came up with a solution to provide supercharge quality water at affordable prices. Therefore helping to change the economic situation and allowing anyone and everyone to create an extra income,” she said.

She's had a shoe line, a production company and many other business ventures but this one, she says, makes more of a difference.

“I went back to basics. My grandfather was the biggest comrade in Ekurhuleni and helped people ... he was that community member who everyone ran to. My mom is the same and makes sure that people in Ekurhuleni are employed and I thought that I, too, should help others through this business.”