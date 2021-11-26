Gigi Lamyane to continue with lawsuit against Inno Morolong

Rapper Gigi Lamayane has revealed she is going ahead with her lawsuit against socialite Inno Morolong.

The pair have been involved in an explosive argument online, with Inno alleging Gigi was after her bae. The pair appeared to bury the hatchet but in a now deleted Twitter post Gigi alleged she was blackmailed and received threats to leak explicit content from her.

She also alleged the video of them apologising to each other was staged.

"The video y'all saw of me saying 'chomi' etc was just that blackmail. I should've just told the truth. I'm sorry it came to this," she wrote.

"I'm going to have to continue with a case with additional charges. I know better now and I'm sorry." s