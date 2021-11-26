TshisaLIVE

Gigi Lamyane to continue with lawsuit against Inno Morolong

26 November 2021 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Gigi Lamayne says she's taking legal action against Inno Morolong.
Rapper Gigi Lamayane has revealed she is going ahead with her lawsuit against socialite Inno Morolong.

The pair have been involved in an explosive argument online, with Inno alleging Gigi was after her bae. The pair appeared to bury the hatchet but in a now deleted Twitter post Gigi alleged she was blackmailed and received threats to leak explicit content from her.

She also alleged the video of them apologising to each other was staged.

"The video y'all saw of me saying 'chomi' etc was just that blackmail. I should've just told the truth. I'm sorry it came to this," she wrote.

"I'm going to have to continue with a case with additional charges. I know better now and I'm sorry." s

Gigi has not revealed the additional charges she'll add to the case.

She announced she will be taking legal action against Inno earlier this week.

“In the said social media post you inter alia state Gigi 'is a b**ch who stole your man, and is dirty and untidy', 'you are a sangoma and  I am not afraid of you', and 'you are a dirty girl and you will remain a dirty girl'," read portion of the letter of demand she allegedly sent.

Gigi took to Instagram to post a video of her bursting into tears over the debacle and claimed it had compromised her mental health.

“I'm hurting a lot, and the only reason I have to let go of this is because I don't know, I've got such a big heart and I chose peace because I'm not strong enough to give people the fights they've wanted.”

Watch the video below:

