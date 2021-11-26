Halala! Millicent Mashile welcomes her ‘miracle baby’
Congratulations are in order for media personality Millicent Mashile after she welcomed a bundle of joy.
Millicent took to her Instagram timeline to share pictures of herself cradling her newborn baby. Her daughter Kganya arrived on Thursday and already has an Instagram account.
“Kganya, a Setswana name that celebrates God’s brilliance. It’s similar to the name Khanya, which means light. With Kganya though, there’s a deeper meaning because it refers to the glory of God or the light of God."
Millicent said the name was inspired by the song Modimo o Lesedi (God is light) by Lebo Sekgobela.
"I always kept going back to it. It stood out to me because that’s what she is.”
In an interview with TshisaLIVE in August, Millicent shared that she and her husband had been trying to expand their family for five years.
“We have been trying for at least five years to get pregnant. My husband wanted a baby girl. I think it’s a bonus from God because I had received Innocent’s daughters as my own but my husband was not content.” she said.
Millicent's twin sons were excited to meet their little sister and were bonding with her while she was in mommy's womb.
“They’ve been asking for a baby sister. They got exactly what they wanted. They spoiled me quite a bit. They are always lying on my tummy and rubbing my belly. They are really affectionate children.”
Millicent's twin sister, actress Innocent Sadiki, expressed her excitement, revealing the family had praying for this miracle for a long time.
“I’m really excited. This is something she really wanted for the longest time, for so many years. Her twins are turning 11 so it’s been quite a while. It feels like a miracle baby.”
