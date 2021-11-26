Halala! Millicent Mashile welcomes her ‘miracle baby’

Congratulations are in order for media personality Millicent Mashile after she welcomed a bundle of joy.

Millicent took to her Instagram timeline to share pictures of herself cradling her newborn baby. Her daughter Kganya arrived on Thursday and already has an Instagram account.

“Kganya, a Setswana name that celebrates God’s brilliance. It’s similar to the name Khanya, which means light. With Kganya though, there’s a deeper meaning because it refers to the glory of God or the light of God."

Millicent said the name was inspired by the song Modimo o Lesedi (God is light) by Lebo Sekgobela.

"I always kept going back to it. It stood out to me because that’s what she is.”