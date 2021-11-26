'I have to protect my energy first': Da L.E.S spills on his relationship with AKA

Da L.E.S and AKA's bromance was one we never thought could come to an end. But while it's clear the two stars have had a fallout, fans have been trying to get the scoop on on what transpired between them.

During an interview with Nomalanga on a recent episode of BET's Behind The Story, Da L.E.S shed light on where his relationship with rapper AKA stands.

“People who know me, know I’m a non-confrontational guy, you know what I’m saying? So if I don’t really get with your energy anymore I have to protect my energy first. So that’s where the relationship is right now, it's putting my energy first, self-preservation first and I just keep it moving. All that 'he said, she said', I’m not with all of that,” he said.