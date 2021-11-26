TshisaLIVE

'I have to protect my energy first': Da L.E.S spills on his relationship with AKA

26 November 2021 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Da L.E.S speaks on where his friendship with AKA stands now.
Image: Via Da L.E.S's Instagram

Da L.E.S and AKA's bromance was one we never thought could come to an end. But while it's clear the two stars have had a fallout, fans have been trying to get the scoop on on what transpired between them.

During an interview with Nomalanga on a recent episode of BET's Behind The Story, Da L.E.S shed light on where his relationship with rapper AKA stands.

“People who know me, know I’m a non-confrontational guy, you know what I’m saying? So if I don’t really get with your energy anymore I have to protect my energy first. So that’s where the relationship is right now, it's putting my energy first, self-preservation first and I just keep it moving. All that 'he said, she said', I’m not with all of that,” he said.

Da L.E.S recently took to his timeline, making it clear that he is all about "positive vibes only!"

Fans had speculated that the reason behind the two rappers' fallout was due to AKA allegedly being linked with Da L.E.S's baby mama, and that Da L.E.S had created a diss track taking shots at AKA. He cleared the air during an interview with Lasizwe in September.

“I am glad you asked me this question. Number one, that track was never about AKA and that's on period. Number 2, don't believe everything that people say. Number 3, I love my family with all my heart so I just decided to choose a path of family - and I got a new kid on the way.”

WATCH | Da L.E.S finally clarifies his 'beef' with AKA & baby mama drama

"We were at the Spar the other day and we were just conversing so there isn't any beef..." said Da L.E.S.
