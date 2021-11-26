TshisaLIVE

‘I swear I thought it was my last day’ — DJ Lady Du’s near-death experience

‘My whole body went into shock, I couldn’t breathe or walk’

26 November 2021 - 11:30 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Amapiano songstress Dj Lady Du values family time more
Amapiano songstress Dj Lady Du values family time more
Image: Twitter/ Lady Du

Amapiano songstress DJ Lady Du had a close brush with death recently after suffering from intense heatstroke.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared how she almost lost her life, and reminded her followers about her medical condition that made it hard for her to breathe sometimes.

Lady Du said she was coming back from a normal day at work when things took a quick turn for the worst. 

"I posted about my breathing condition not so long ago, I came back from work, had a heat stroke. My whole body went into shock, I couldn’t breathe or walk. I’ve been sleeping for the past week. In all of that I realised how important it is to be closer to my family. Everyone carries on with their lives and won’t even notice you’re not there or there’s no activity to even ask. I’m in a different space."

She has since recovered and is heading back to the studio.

"Guys, rest. One day you’ll pass out and it might be your last day. No amount of money is worth your life. When you feel tired, sleep. Take breaks. I thank God for saving my life, I swear I thought it was my last day."

Lady Du opens up about medical condition she has battled for years

“I call it asthma because that’s what most people understand. but my lungs, as I was told by the doctor, are underdeveloped and too small to carry my ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Amapiano DJ Lady Du helps raise funds to keep Soweto’s Finest afloat

"They work hard, let's help them get at least the funds they lost back."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'I swear I’ve never been so happy' — Lady Du gushes over her man Andile Mxakaza

Lady Du says she fell in love with her best friend and that makes all the difference.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fired again? Unathi Nkayi allegedly dropped as host of GQ awards TshisaLIVE
  2. Anele Mdoda explains why the V Class, aka ‘F**ken car’, video triggered her TshisaLIVE
  3. Ntsiki Mazwai slams Unathi Nkayi over 'false GBV' claims TshisaLIVE
  4. Sizwe Dhlomo shares details on the ‘incident’ that got Unathi Nkayi fired TshisaLIVE
  5. Illness leaves Israel Matseke-Zulu ‘effectively semi-crippled’ and forces him ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC
'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods