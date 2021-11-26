‘I swear I thought it was my last day’ — DJ Lady Du’s near-death experience

Amapiano songstress DJ Lady Du had a close brush with death recently after suffering from intense heatstroke.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared how she almost lost her life, and reminded her followers about her medical condition that made it hard for her to breathe sometimes.

Lady Du said she was coming back from a normal day at work when things took a quick turn for the worst.

"I posted about my breathing condition not so long ago, I came back from work, had a heat stroke. My whole body went into shock, I couldn’t breathe or walk. I’ve been sleeping for the past week. In all of that I realised how important it is to be closer to my family. Everyone carries on with their lives and won’t even notice you’re not there or there’s no activity to even ask. I’m in a different space."

She has since recovered and is heading back to the studio.

"Guys, rest. One day you’ll pass out and it might be your last day. No amount of money is worth your life. When you feel tired, sleep. Take breaks. I thank God for saving my life, I swear I thought it was my last day."