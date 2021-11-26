LISTEN | Sizwe Dhlomo drops files from 'fight' that got Unathi Nkayi fired

Kaya 959 radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has shared email threads and audio recordings from what transpired between him and media personality Unathi Nkayi after her dismissal from the radio station.

This comes after Unathi broke her silence on Friday, slamming claims that gender-based violence had anything to do with her sudden dismissal from Kaya 959.

“GBV had nothing to do with the matter,” she said.

Unathi added she was no longer friends with Sizwe because of the comments he made on air about her failed marriage.

“Sizwe and I are not friends. I decided to distance myself from him the day he decided it was OK to say on air that my marriage failed because of the way I allow my children to prepare umphokoqo wabo.”

Sizwe took to his timeline sharing audio recordings and emails to corroborate his side of the story and said he'd pursue legal action against her.

In the recording, the two radio personalities can be heard having an argument off air about how to prepare umphokoqo (krummel pap or crumbled maize meal) and Sizwe jokingly saying that Unathi's failed marriage with Thomas Msengana was because she put salt in her recipe.

Sizwe revealed that the argument about umphokoqo happened “two months before the incident that led to this situation”.