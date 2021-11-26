TshisaLIVE

Shook! Tweeps react to national husband Mqhele beating up Hlomu on ‘The Wife’

26 November 2021 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Mqhele broke the hearts of tweeps.
Image: Supplied

When The Wife premiered on Showmax in Mzansi, tweeps were taken by the character Mqhele (Bonko Khoza). They have been obsessed and swooning over his charm, sex appeal and enigmatic energy.

Mqhele quickly had the hearts of Mzansi and was promoted to national husband soon after the first three episodes in which he wooed Hlomu (Mbali Mavimbela) and pulled out all the stops to get her attention.  

But tweeps quickly unseated him from that throne after they got a glimpe of his dark side this week.

They were shocked when Mqhele became violent towards Hlomu.

One viewer tweeted she did not understand how people could still love Mqhele.

"Both in the book and in the show, he is a gentleman in the first few scenes, but mina from the day he hit her for the first time I hated him forever. It only got worse. Can we just skip to Qhawe."

He has joined the list of TV characters Mzansi is unlikely to forgive.

'The Wife' actor Bonko 'Mqhele' Khoza says he's grateful for great reviews

"The day I got this brief in my email I promised myself I would give myself completely to this character."
1 week ago

From TikTok to TV: Linda Majola talks about his acting debut on 'The Wife'

Linda Majola plays the role of Langa, Hlomu's twin, on 'The Wife'.
1 day ago

The Zulu brothers are here! Mzansi excited to finally watch 'The Wife'

"This project was a labour of love", actress Zikhona Sodlaka said.
2 weeks ago

'The Wife' star Mondli Makhoba talks about scoring his first lead as Nkosana

"I've done different shows, but I've never had a character like Nkosana's and it's the first time I'm playing a lead."
2 weeks ago
