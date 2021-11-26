‘The survivor deserves her right to privacy’ — Kabelo Mabalane ‘reached out’ to abuse victim without success

Kwaito star Kabelo Mabalane reportedly reached out to his abuse victim to make amends but was unsuccessful.

The star was at the centre of a social media storm this week for his participation in a 16 Days of Activism campaign, #NoExcuse, encouraging men who abuse their partners to take responsibility for their actions and seek help.

In a post promoting the initative, Kabelo spoke about being an abuser.

“As a young man, I too, was a perpetrator of this shameful, cowardly behaviour. The shame and the embarrassment made me shy away from these spaces and I’ve since learned that as important as it is to take full responsibility for this reprehensible, unacceptable behaviour, I am also now at a place where I appreciate the importance of lending my voice to fighting this pandemic,” he wrote on Instagram.

Speaking to Sowetan on Thursday amid the outcry over his involvement in the campaign, Kabelo said he had reached out to his victim without success.

“Yes I have. Unsuccessfully so. I’m not at liberty to speak on the matter as the survivor deserves her right to privacy.”

He said he was participating in the campaign because of the scourge of gender-based violence.