‘I love you forever mate’ — Sipho ‘Psyfo’ Ngwenya and Amirah celebrate wedding anniversary

Music producer and former actor Sipho "Psyfo" Ngwenya and his wife Aamirah recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, and a loved up Sipho penned a heartfelt message for his wifey on Instagram.

The couple tied the knot after two years of dating. It was a small and intimate family wedding on a hill. Aamirah excitedly took to Instagram to share her news at the time.

“I got married to my best friend on top of a mountain, in my home province and I don’t have all the words to express how happy and in love I am with this man who has been so committed and loyal to me. I have many interesting and funny stories to share about our special day. Overall, I can’t believe we did it mate."