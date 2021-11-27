‘I love you forever mate’ — Sipho ‘Psyfo’ Ngwenya and Amirah celebrate wedding anniversary
Music producer and former actor Sipho "Psyfo" Ngwenya and his wife Aamirah recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, and a loved up Sipho penned a heartfelt message for his wifey on Instagram.
The couple tied the knot after two years of dating. It was a small and intimate family wedding on a hill. Aamirah excitedly took to Instagram to share her news at the time.
“I got married to my best friend on top of a mountain, in my home province and I don’t have all the words to express how happy and in love I am with this man who has been so committed and loyal to me. I have many interesting and funny stories to share about our special day. Overall, I can’t believe we did it mate."
Sipho wrote: “Today marks the day my best friend said 'I do' to me. A whole Mrs Ngwenya. Thank you Aamirah for choosing me to be your husband. Every day I learn something new with you which tells me I made the right choice in asking you to be my wife. “
Sipho said he was looking forward to celebrating more years of their union.
“It feels like we have been together for over a decade and that shows just how much we have done in the short space of time together. I love you forever mate and looking forward to celebrating more of these anniversaries with you.”
