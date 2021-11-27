TshisaLIVE

Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse awarded Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège Lifetime Achievement Award

27 November 2021 - 20:00
Jazz icon Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse received a top honour at the GQ Men of The Year awards.
Image: Alon Skuy

The who’s who of the entertainment industry gathered at the third annual GQ Men of the Year awards tonight.  

The awards recognise the men and women who shape Mzansi's cultural landscape on the African continent.

It was music maestro and jazz icon Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse's night when he received the Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the music industry.

Sipho has been in the music industry for five decades, releasing nine albums. His hits, including the popular Burn Out and Thaba Bosiu, has made him a fan favorite.

The lifetime achievement award "honours South Africans who have excelled and pushed the boundaries of their own potential for more than 20 years. These are individuals who not only epitomise excellence and success, but have stood up for their convictions throughout their careers".

Mabuse helped shape the sounds of township funk and was awarded a silver Order of Ikhamanga from government in 2018 for his contribution to SA music.

In the past two years the Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to the legendary actor, director and playwright John Kani, followed in 2020 by Kaizer Motaung, who was honoured for his significant contribution to SA football and sport as a whole.

