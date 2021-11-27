TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Nothing but bikinis & bums! Inside Thabsie’s yacht b-day party

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
27 November 2021 - 10:00
Musician Thabsie went out with her hubby and friends to celebrate her birthday in Durban.
Image: Instagram/Thabsie

Musician Thabsie went out with her hubby and friends to celebrate her birthday on a yacht, wearing as little as possible.

The African Queen singer gathered her closest friends and headed to Durban to celebrate her birthday. The small group spent the day on a yacht called “My Girl”.

They were living it up in bikinis and giving their hot bodies special attention as they soaked up the bit of sun breaking through on what was otherwise a cloudy day.

Her guests included her besties Moozlie, who rocked in a tiny green bikini, and Kwesta's wife Yolanda, in a white bikini, among other friends who served nothing but pure heat in the snaps and videos captured.

On her IG Stories, Thabsie said, “Welcome to my yacht party.”

After the fun at sea, Thabsie and her guests went to Danté Rooftop Lounge & Bar for the after-party, with Moozlie as the host with the most.

Check out the snaps below:

