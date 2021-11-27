WATCH | SA Celebrities who totally rocked the ‘Nkao Tempela’ challenge

There's new hit song on the streets compelling people — famous and not so famous — to participate in the viral challenge that showcases sexy moves, and these SA celebs did the most when they took part.

Nkao Tempela, a hit song of note by young artists Ch'cco and Mellow & Sleazy, has made it near impossible for most to sit when it plays. One of the most played songs at clubs these days, the song first blew up thanks to a viral video of cool kids dancing on escalators.

Soon everyone on TikTok and Instagram was using the song in their reels and joining hundreds of others who joined the challenge to recreate the dance moves seen in the viral video.

Here are some of the videos courtesy of SA celebs.

Omuhle Gela and friends

Actress Omuhle and her friends had a few drinks and joined the fun.