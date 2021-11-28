TshisaLIVE

‘I haven’t been OK’ — Lasizwe checks into mental health wellness facility

28 November 2021 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Lasizwe opens up about experiencing mental health issues.
Image: Instagram/ Lasizwe Dambuza

Lasizwe Dambuza has revealed he has checked himself into a mental health wellness facility.

The YouTuber and influencer took to his social platforms on Tuesday to announced he was taking time off to manage his mental health.

“One thing about me, I am not shy to express how I feel. I have checked myself into a mental health wellness facility. I haven’t been OK for the past few months. I have been so depressed. I have decided to fight this by taking a break and dealing with this one one one,” he wrote.

In a statement issued on his Instagram stories, his followers were encouraged to keep him in his prayers. His team will manage his social media platforms while he is at the facility.

“Due to Lasizwe being off the socials, his page and posts will be managed by his team within this period because of contractual obligations that have to be adhered to. Kindly keep him in your prayers during this tough time.”

Lasizwe had many celebrities cheering him on and sending him well wishes on his healing journey when he revealed the news.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

Lasizwe Dambuza's Instagram post.
Image: Instagram/ Lasiwe Dambuza
Lasizwe Dambuza's Instagram post.
Image: Instagram/Lasizwe Dambuza

During an interview with TshisaLIVE earlier this month, Lasizwe spoke about issues with balancing his mental health and shutting out the social media critics, and said he finds relief in taking time off to realign himself.

“I haven’t found a balance. I think it’s weird that five years later I still don’t know how to handle trolls and how to allow myself to have peace and sanity. It’s just the element of being human,” he said.

