‘I still have butterflies’ — Mduduzi Mabaso gushes over his wife of 14 years

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
28 November 2021 - 08:00
Mduduzi Mabaso loves his wife.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Actor Mduduzi Mabaso is a man in love and isn’t afraid to flaunt it.

Taking to his Instagram recently, the loved actor decided to celebrate the love of his life, Fatima Metsileng.

Celebrating the one you love and respect your God is gonna bless you more as long as she’s happy. Yes, we have temptations, but fight. My love I can’t believe after so many years I still have butterflies. God bless this love.

“Pupu, please teach me how to love you more than this. I will do the same also but you know I won’t love you more than God,” he said.

Mdu and Fatima have been together and married for more than 10 years and are parents of four children, two of which are from Mdu’s previous marriage.

He shared a range of snaps to celebrate his person.

Check them out below:

Popular for his role as hard-core gangster Suffocate on the now canned Rhythm City, Mduduzi  told TshisaLIVE previously he was in reality a “softie”.

“I am very soft. Most of the characters I have played are hard-core township characters and I am not like that. I guess first impressions stick because my first roles on TV were playing those kind of characters.”

LISTEN | Mduduzi Mabaso talks about letting Suffocate go after more than 10 years

Mzansi is already loving what he's doing with 'eHostela’s' AK.
10 months ago

