Linda Mtoba opens up about learning to ask for and receive help

Actress Linda Mtoba has opened up about her struggles to let people offer her emotional support.

Being emotionally vulnerable and letting people in is not something everyone does, and the actress said it has been her struggle for a while.

She said she has found it hard to let people in and allow them to be there for her though she has always offered a shoulder to cry on to her loved ones.

She took to Twitter to let her followers know she was unlearning that pattern of living.

“I have this slight issue of always wanting to be there for people to help them through anything and everything they may be going through. But I find it so hard to let people help me, especially with emotional support.”