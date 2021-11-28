TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Lamiez Holworthy and her family in the cutest #NkaoTempela video

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
28 November 2021 - 14:00
Lamiez Holworthy and her step-daughter have a lovely relationship.
Lamiez Holworthy and her step-daughter have a lovely relationship.
Image: Instagram/ Lamiez Holworthy

While most of the #NkaoTempela viral videos have been overly sexy and serve sultry moves, Metro FM DJ Lamiez and her family did a kid-friendly version that is just too cute for words.

Roping in her stepdaughter Nia and their seven-month-ld puppy Khumo, her family gave the TikTok viral challenge a go.

The hit song by young artists Ch'cco and Mellow & Sleazy has made it near impossible for most to sit when it plays. One of the most played songs at clubs these days, the song first blew up thanks to a viral video of cool kids dancing on escalators.

Bar the two seconds of sexiness in the video courtesy of Lamiez twerking, the video is cute and wholesome.

Check it out below:

Lamiez has shared that becoming a mother is one of the greatest blessings in her life.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the DJ opened up about accepting Khuli's daughter — from his previous relationship with Asanda Maku — as her own and how she's taken her on a journey of motherhood.

“I could never say I'm ready to be a mom because I am a mom already. I am raising an eight-year-old from my husband's previous relationship. She is my daughter and that for me has been the biggest blessing in my life to date,” she said.

Khuli Chana can't wait to have a bundle of joy with wifey DJ Lamiez Holworthy

Khuli is ready to extend his family with wife Lamiez.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Khuli's wife Lamiez talks about motherhood: 'I'm an amazing mother because of my mom'

"I am raising an 8-year-old from my husband's previous relationship. She is my daughter ..." said Lamiez, adding what a blessing her daughter is.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Lamiez Holworthy on how LiveAMP changed her & how she changed others

Lamiez opens up about how she became confident in her flaws and how being on LiveAMP helped her and other women overcome their insecurities.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Lamiez Holworthy is gatvol of trolls who 'project their insecurities' on her

"You know what's crazy? The influence that I have - big thighs and all - is unmatched," the DJ hit back at trolls.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Sizwe Dhlomo drops files from 'fight' that got Unathi Nkayi fired TshisaLIVE
  2. Natasha Thahane reveals she got over R1m from government thanks to Baleka Mbete TshisaLIVE
  3. Unathi Nkayi breaks her silence on Kaya 959 firing and GBV allegations TshisaLIVE
  4. Ntsiki Mazwai slams Unathi Nkayi over 'false GBV' claims TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I have to protect my energy first': Da L.E.S spills on his relationship with ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC