WATCH | Lamiez Holworthy and her family in the cutest #NkaoTempela video
While most of the #NkaoTempela viral videos have been overly sexy and serve sultry moves, Metro FM DJ Lamiez and her family did a kid-friendly version that is just too cute for words.
Roping in her stepdaughter Nia and their seven-month-ld puppy Khumo, her family gave the TikTok viral challenge a go.
The hit song by young artists Ch'cco and Mellow & Sleazy has made it near impossible for most to sit when it plays. One of the most played songs at clubs these days, the song first blew up thanks to a viral video of cool kids dancing on escalators.
Bar the two seconds of sexiness in the video courtesy of Lamiez twerking, the video is cute and wholesome.
Check it out below:
Lamiez has shared that becoming a mother is one of the greatest blessings in her life.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the DJ opened up about accepting Khuli's daughter — from his previous relationship with Asanda Maku — as her own and how she's taken her on a journey of motherhood.
“I could never say I'm ready to be a mom because I am a mom already. I am raising an eight-year-old from my husband's previous relationship. She is my daughter and that for me has been the biggest blessing in my life to date,” she said.
