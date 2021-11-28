WATCH | Lamiez Holworthy and her family in the cutest #NkaoTempela video

While most of the #NkaoTempela viral videos have been overly sexy and serve sultry moves, Metro FM DJ Lamiez and her family did a kid-friendly version that is just too cute for words.

Roping in her stepdaughter Nia and their seven-month-ld puppy Khumo, her family gave the TikTok viral challenge a go.

The hit song by young artists Ch'cco and Mellow & Sleazy has made it near impossible for most to sit when it plays. One of the most played songs at clubs these days, the song first blew up thanks to a viral video of cool kids dancing on escalators.

Bar the two seconds of sexiness in the video courtesy of Lamiez twerking, the video is cute and wholesome.

Check it out below: