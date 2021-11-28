WATCH | Roses, bling & family! DJ Sabby shares video from his proposal

Love is in the air and Metro FM radio host DJ Sabby has taken his followers down memory lane to a night he will never forget.

The DJ recently popped the question in a surprise proposal to the love of his life and long-time partner, news anchor Lindi Sirame in an intimate garden soirée at their home.

Sabby took to Instagram to share a video of the night he proposed to Lindi.

“Every love story is beautiful, but ours remains my favourite. Rewind to the night I will never forget.”

The pair have been tied at the hip for seven years and when Sabby made it official, Lindi was more than overjoyed to say yes to her best friend.

Watch the video below: