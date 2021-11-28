WATCH | Roses, bling & family! DJ Sabby shares video from his proposal
Love is in the air and Metro FM radio host DJ Sabby has taken his followers down memory lane to a night he will never forget.
The DJ recently popped the question in a surprise proposal to the love of his life and long-time partner, news anchor Lindi Sirame in an intimate garden soirée at their home.
Sabby took to Instagram to share a video of the night he proposed to Lindi.
“Every love story is beautiful, but ours remains my favourite. Rewind to the night I will never forget.”
The pair have been tied at the hip for seven years and when Sabby made it official, Lindi was more than overjoyed to say yes to her best friend.
Watch the video below:
Sabby and Lindi managed to keep their engagement quiet because people only caught on when they started posting on social media that they were set to walk into forever.
TshisaLIVE caught up with Sabby earlier this month.
“I've always known she was the one. I just had to fix a couple of things and fix myself before I committed. She's always known that I'm husband material, but I had to be ready myself. It took a very long time, but I took my time and I'm happy that she waited because now we're here,” he said.
My best friend, he’s never made a promise he can’t keep, it’s always been forever 💍 😭 pic.twitter.com/nw9rLgnZCI— Lindi Sirame (@Lindi_Sirame) November 8, 2021