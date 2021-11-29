Andrea Dondolo reveals special role her mother played in her journey to become a traditional healer

Its been a month since actress Andrea Dondolo opened up about her ancestral calling and the star has shared the special role her mother played in her journey to become a traditional healer.

Dondolo took to Instagram to honour her mother who has been by her side every step of the way.

Sharing a snap of her kneeling at a family ceremony, Andrea gushed over her mother's strength and wisdom.

She said she was grateful that her mother stepped up and took care of her son when she was away initiating to become a sangoma.

"Through this journey I experienced being in my mother's womb literally. She carried me through this journey like a lioness, took care of my son. She represented the Basotho and Zulu heritage of her side in me, abaSia, ooNtshangase, ooNdwandwe, Manqana, Stuurman."