Andrea Dondolo reveals special role her mother played in her journey to become a traditional healer

29 November 2021 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Actress and activist Andrea Dondolo is grateful to her mom for being there for her.
Image: Via Instagram

Its been a month since actress Andrea Dondolo opened up about her ancestral calling and the star has shared the special role her mother played in her journey to become a traditional healer.

Dondolo took to Instagram to honour her mother who has been by her side every step of the way. 

Sharing a snap of her kneeling at a family ceremony, Andrea gushed over her mother's strength and wisdom.

She said she was grateful that her mother stepped up and took care of her son when she was away initiating to become a sangoma.   

"Through this journey I experienced being in my mother's womb literally. She carried me through this journey like a lioness, took care of my son. She represented the Basotho and Zulu heritage of her side in me, abaSia, ooNtshangase, ooNdwandwe, Manqana, Stuurman."

Last month Andrea posted a picture of herself dancing at home in what seemed like her homecoming ceremony.

She was thankful to her Gobela who completed her role in her spiritual journey.

"Our destinies are written in the stars and when the time comes one has to heed the call and surrender."

