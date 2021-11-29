Bummer! Cassper Nyovest cancels fight with podcaster Slik Talk

Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest has called off another boxing match that was supposed to happen in December, this time saying he is not dumb and will not allow a YouTuber to treat him that way.

While it initially looked like it was set in stone, the fight with controversial YouTuber Slik Talk will no longer happen. It was a most anticipated match but that has all ended, and Cassper revealed it was because the YouTuber demanded, among other things, an extra 100k for the fight.

Cassper tweeted his announcement and said he had a feeling the cancellation would happen.

“The fight with Slik Talk is off. I knew he would find excuses. He wants a guaranteed 200k even if he takes a dive on the first round. He wants me to pay and hire security for him and sponsor rights. I was cool with the 100k guaranteed and three rounds but I'm not dumb. Mxm.”

The Mama I made it hitmaker wrote that this was Slik Talk's last chance to secure the bag because talking smack about celebs doesn't pay the bills.

“Niggas love to talk. When it comes to actually walking the talk, these niggas get technical. LOL. You'll hear all the stories in world! Well, keep shooting the videos, keep talking s**t. You'll never make a cent from all that bitter hater talk anyway. This was your chance.”