Somizi Mhlongo is proud SA music is being played in clubs in NYC

29 November 2021 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Somizi Mhlongo is proud of the leaps SA music has taken
Somizi Mhlongo is proud of the leaps SA music has taken
Image: Instagram/ Somizi

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo is proud to be from SA after he heard Mzansi beats while partying in New York City.

Taking to Instagram recently, the star reminded his followers that SA is powerful.

"I'm so proud of my country. It's the most gifted yet underrated country but the world is feeling our hit. I'm at this club and they're playing 90% SA music and the DJ is American. Now that must tell you how powerful we are."

Somizi has been sharing pictures and videos of his glamorous adventure in the Big Apple. From dining at the lavish Plaza Hotel to exploring all the US city has to offer. 

Somizi has been very vocal about SA music recently, apologising for underestimating amapiano.

"Take me to church because, wow, lyrically, beatically, musically, it is artistically intelligent. Like the content, guys. The originality, the authenticity, the proudly South Africaness in this genre. I apologise. I profusely apologise for thinking you were just a gimmick. You are not a gimmick."

