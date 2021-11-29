Somizi Mhlongo is proud SA music is being played in clubs in NYC

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo is proud to be from SA after he heard Mzansi beats while partying in New York City.

Taking to Instagram recently, the star reminded his followers that SA is powerful.

"I'm so proud of my country. It's the most gifted yet underrated country but the world is feeling our hit. I'm at this club and they're playing 90% SA music and the DJ is American. Now that must tell you how powerful we are."