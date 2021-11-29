TshisaLIVE

‘You represented excellence’ — Mzansi celebs share tributes to Virgil Abloh

29 November 2021 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Mzansi reacts to Virgil Abloh's passing.
Image: Instagram/ Virgil Abloh

Mzansi celebrities have reacted to the unfortunate news of the passing high profile designer Virgil Abloh.

This comes after a statement was shared on his Instagram revealing he had died aged 41 from cancer on Sunday.

"For more than two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare and aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture," read the statement. 

Louis Vuitton star designer Virgil Abloh dies after private battle with cancer

Virgil Abloh, fashion's highest profile black designer and the creative mind behind Louis Vuitton's menswear collections, died on Sunday of cancer
Lifestyle
15 hours ago

DJ Black Coffee, Major League DJz, Distruction Boyz's Que DJ and entrepreneur Carol Bouwer took to their timelines recalling moments they had shared with Virgil and acknowledging the contributions he had made throughout his career.

"You represented excellence. I remember standing there simply as a mom and calling Enhle Mlotshwa in SA so she could move mountains for my son. We don’t buy products, we buy the dream of one who dares to represent us as we dream to be," Carol wrote. 

"Thank you for everything you’ve done for us and generations to come. Love you my brother until we meet again." DJ Black Coffee wrote.

"Was just speaking to you on Wednesday and you said you were good. We can’t believe this because you believed in these two twins brothers so much and the sound (amapiano) and where we wanted to take it. Thank you for everything you have done for us and our generation through arts. You are one in a million." Major League DJz wrote. 

