DJ Black Coffee shares heartfelt conversation he had with Virgil Abloh

DJ Black Coffee has shared a heart-warming conversation he had with his late friend, American designer Virgil Abloh.

Tributes have been pouring in for the renowned designer, who died from cancer on Sunday.

“For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.” read the statement on his social pages.

In the conversation Black Coffee shared on his Twitter page on Monday, the DJ said he pitched that Virgil donate a design towards his music, art and fashion design school which he gladly did.