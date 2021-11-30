DJ Black Coffee shares heartfelt conversation he had with Virgil Abloh
DJ Black Coffee has shared a heart-warming conversation he had with his late friend, American designer Virgil Abloh.
Tributes have been pouring in for the renowned designer, who died from cancer on Sunday.
“For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.” read the statement on his social pages.
In the conversation Black Coffee shared on his Twitter page on Monday, the DJ said he pitched that Virgil donate a design towards his music, art and fashion design school which he gladly did.
This was @virgilabloh ❤️ pic.twitter.com/74urfviBgX— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) November 29, 2021
Black Coffee and Virgil Abloh developed a friendship after working together on various projects.
In 2019, Off-White announced a capsule collection honouring their friendship and love for music with staple fashion pieces inspired by Black Coffee's SA heritage after they had spent time playing DJ sets together around the world.
Black Coffee shared a tribute post on his page on Monday appreciating him for his contributions he had made throughout his career.
“Thank you for everything you’ve done for us and generations to come. Love you my brother till we meet again,” he wrote.
