Halala! Thuso Mbedu bags another outstanding performance award

Congratulations are in order for SA actress Thuso Mbedu as she continues to fly the SA flag high.

The star has bagged yet another award in less than a week. Here in Mzansi she was awarded Woman of the Year award at the GQ Men of the Year awards ceremony.

On Tuesday, the internationally acclaimed actress revealed she woke up to exciting news that she bagged the Gotham award for Outstanding Performance in a New Series for her role as Cora on The Underground railroad.

“Waking up to a bunch of missed calls from my manager and thinking I might have missed my pickup (for the first time in my life), only to be told about this great news. What a pleasant surprise. Tied with Mr Ethan Hawke. Thank you so much @thegotham. It’s extremely humbling and encouraging. Thank you @bandrybarry. Congratulations to the entire #TheUndergroundRailroad team. Love and miss you guys,” she wrote.

The two-time Emmy-nominated actress played the lead role in Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize winning novel.

This year has been an awards season year for the actress since she has starred in the series.

Thuso had her followers filled with pride and colleagues in the creative arts industry flocked to her mentions to congratulate her for her well deserved international nod.

Thuso made history when she landed the role by being the first SA actress to lead a US series.