Heavy K asks single mothers to stop using their children as weapons

DJ and producer Heavy-K has condemned mothers using their children as weapons after separating from their partners.

Heavy K took to his Facebook timeline, penning a letter to single mothers and expressing how distasteful he found it for woman intentionally not allowing their children to see their fathers.

“To all the ladies who are using kids to fight their battles or those who are trying to hurt responsible baby daddies by not allowing them to be in their kids' lives, please stop that nonsense because it’s painful and evil, be matured, be considerate, it ain’t about you but the kid,” he wrote.