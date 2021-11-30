Heavy K asks single mothers to stop using their children as weapons
DJ and producer Heavy-K has condemned mothers using their children as weapons after separating from their partners.
Heavy K took to his Facebook timeline, penning a letter to single mothers and expressing how distasteful he found it for woman intentionally not allowing their children to see their fathers.
“To all the ladies who are using kids to fight their battles or those who are trying to hurt responsible baby daddies by not allowing them to be in their kids' lives, please stop that nonsense because it’s painful and evil, be matured, be considerate, it ain’t about you but the kid,” he wrote.
This is not the first time Heavy-K has spoken up about co-parenting since separating from his ex-fiancé, singer Ntombi Nguse.
In a statement Ntombi Nguse shared on social media when announcing the end of their relationship, she said though it was hard to part ways with Heavy-K, she wanted to try to form a friendship with him to successfully co-parent.
“I eventually decided I wanted out, and in as much, it was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, I think it’s what’s best for my children and I right now,” Ntombi Nguse wrote.
“A failed relationship might make one feel like a failure, but eventually, you find grace in the idea that life goes on ... Hopefully, one day, we’ll be able to form a friendship for the (children’s) sake. Thank you for your continued support and love. God bless you all.”
