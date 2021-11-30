TshisaLIVE

Heavy K asks single mothers to stop using their children as weapons

30 November 2021 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Heavy K condemns women using their children as weapons.
Heavy K condemns women using their children as weapons.
Image: Instagram/ Heavy K

DJ and producer Heavy-K has condemned mothers using their children as weapons after separating from their partners. 

Heavy K took to his Facebook timeline, penning a letter to single mothers and expressing how distasteful he found it for woman intentionally not allowing their children to see their fathers. 

“To all the ladies who are using kids to fight their battles or those who are trying to hurt responsible baby daddies by not allowing them to be in their kids' lives, please stop that nonsense because it’s painful and evil, be matured, be considerate, it ain’t about you but the kid,” he wrote. 

To all the ladies who are using kids to fight their battles or those who are trying to hurt responsible baby daddies by...

Posted by Heavy-K Drumboss on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

This is not the first time Heavy-K has spoken up about co-parenting since separating from his ex-fiancé, singer Ntombi Nguse. 

In a statement Ntombi Nguse shared on social media when announcing the end of their relationship, she said though it was hard to part ways with Heavy-K, she wanted to try to form a friendship with him to successfully co-parent. 

“I eventually decided I wanted out, and in as much, it was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, I think it’s what’s best for my children and I right now,” Ntombi Nguse wrote. 

“A failed relationship might make one feel like a failure, but eventually, you find grace in the idea that life goes on ... Hopefully, one day, we’ll be able to form a friendship for the (children’s) sake. Thank you for your continued support and love. God bless you all.”

Heavy-K slams claims that he copied Sun El Musician's album cover

Heavy-K sheds light on why his album cover looks similar to Sun El's
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Halala! Heavy K is going to be a daddy again — to another baby boy

"God has trusted me yet again with another lil' boy," Heavy K captioned a snap of his partner's baby bump.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Heavy K's new chapter: 'I haven’t been a best version of myself ever since I lost my mom'

Heavy K opens up about struggling to come to terms with his mother's death.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Natasha Thahane reveals she got over R1m from government thanks to Baleka Mbete TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | Sizwe Dhlomo drops files from 'fight' that got Unathi Nkayi fired TshisaLIVE
  3. Maimane calls on minister to clarify Natasha Thahane funding from government TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘I love you forever mate’ — Sipho ‘Psyfo’ Ngwenya and Amirah celebrate wedding ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘I still have butterflies’ — Mduduzi Mabaso gushes over his wife of 14 years TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...