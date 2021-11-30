Mohale Motaung slams ‘transphobic’ joke on MacG’s ‘Podcast and Chill’

Radio personality Mohale Motaung has lambasted Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka for his recent joke and punchline involving a trans woman.

The dictionary definition of transphobia is the dislike of or prejudice against transsexual or transgender people.

Mohale retweeted a tweet from a user who was commending Sol for his “legendary joke”. This after the pair discussed a trans woman and her aesthetic. The controversial team is known for not mincing words, and Sol is a fan favourite for his punchlines and puns.

Mohale did not take kindly to the joke and labelled it “transphobic”.

“Legendary with what? Making transphobic jokes? K.”

One follower replied and told him to relax because it was a funny joke, while another said it was no laughing matter as it “amplified transphobia”.

“Yoh, like really? He makes punchlines about straight, gay, trans etc. So now he must not be himself because he can't make a joke? Hai then lets not make jokes at all”, replied one follower.