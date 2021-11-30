TshisaLIVE

Mohale Motaung slams ‘transphobic’ joke on MacG’s ‘Podcast and Chill’

30 November 2021 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Mohale Motaung didn't find the joke funny.
Image: Instagram/ Mohale Motaung

Radio personality Mohale Motaung has lambasted Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka for his recent joke and punchline involving a trans woman.

The dictionary definition of transphobia is the dislike of or prejudice against transsexual or transgender people.

Mohale retweeted a tweet from a user who was commending Sol for his “legendary joke”.  This after the pair discussed a trans woman and her aesthetic. The controversial team is known for not mincing words, and Sol is a fan favourite for his punchlines and puns.  

Mohale did not take kindly to the joke and labelled it “transphobic”. 

Legendary with what? Making transphobic jokes? K.”

One follower replied and told him to relax because it was a funny joke, while another said it was no laughing matter as it “amplified transphobia”.

“Yoh, like really? He makes punchlines about straight, gay, trans etc. So now he must not be himself because he can't make a joke? Hai then lets not make jokes at all”, replied one follower.

Over the years Mohale has been very vocal about the struggles he faced as a young man who is gay and Christian. This is a matter very close to his heart.

He said attraction to the same gender needed to be normalised, and recounted his experience coming out to his parents.

“My dad was the welcoming one, the one who said it was OK. My mom had a few challenges accepting. I gave her time to really come to terms (with it). I had a lot of conversations with her. I made her understand who I am and nothing has changed about me. I am still her son. I am still the very same person she knows, it's just that I had differences,” he explained, adding she now accepts his sexual orientation.

