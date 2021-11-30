‘Today I'm not OK' — Connie misses Shona Ferguson on their 20th wedding anniversary

Connie's first born daughter, actress Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson, collected an award on her mother's behalf this past weekend after GQ SA paid tribute to Shona at the annual Men Of The Year Awards.

On Tuesday, sharing pictures of herself with her father's award, Lesedi expressed her heartbreak at living in a world without her father's physical presence.

“I liked it better when you were our angel on earth; at least I could nag you on if you’d eaten yet or find you sitting weirdly on the couch, or catch you up on everything MCU related. The more time that passes, the more I feel like I left too many things unsaid. The more I question whether I showed my love for you enough, and regret the hugs I didn’t give or take,” Lesedi wrote.

The actress also said in her grief she questions whether she made her father proud before pleading with her father to be with her mother Connie — whose heartbreak she couldn't even imagine.

“I also question if I made you proud then and I’m making you proud now. I’m trying. Don’t know if I’m succeeding. It’s not just 4 months since we lost you. It’s also your 20 year anniversary with Ma. I cannot imagine how bittersweet today is and I’m honestly heartbroken just thinking about it. Please be with her today. She misses you more than words can describe. We all do.”