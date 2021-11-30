TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Moonchild Sanelly releases visuals for 'Covivi' song

30 November 2021 - 11:00 By TshisaLIVE
Moonchild's music video for Covivi is out.
Image: SUPPLIED

Moonchild Sanelly has unveiled the music video for her latest single Covivi.

Released at a time when it could not be more relevant, the message of the single and music video is a plea for the pandemic to end so that people can enjoy the outdoors, especially leading up to the festive season.

The video speaks to a huge party culture in SA where celebrations are shared with friends and memories created through music and dance.

With SA facing a new wave and variant of the pandemic, the video will bring positive energy during this lockdown phase.

“I am super excited about Covivi visuals dropping because it is literally us having a conversation with the one person/thing that has been blocking us from grooving because we want to save our lives but our bodies want to dance. So I am having a serious conversation asking Covivi to open the doors because we want to dance”, says Moonchild.

Watch the super cool music video below:

