#BusinessGrowth! Lerato Kganyago celebrates Flutter by LKG’s first billboard
‘This is an emotional moment for me’
Congratulations are in order for Lerato Kganyago, who is already setting the tone for 2022 with her first billboard for her beauty label Flutter by LKG.
The media personality, DJ and entrepreneur took to her timeline to share a picture of the billboard on corner of William Nicol and Bryanston drives in Johannesburg.
“Our very first billboard as @flutterlkg. As a black female entrepreneur this is an emotional moment for me right now! Setting the tone for 2022 and competition alert,” she wrote.
Flutter by LKG has sanitary pads and lashes under the brand.
Through Flutter by LKG Lerato has been able to empower women in SA with her lash line and give underprivileged girls access to pads.
Speaking of her venture to end period poverty in SA, Lerato said she felt that while many people ignored the issue because it did not “fit into the aesthetics” on social media, she is determined to make a difference.
“Every day about 300-million women and girls around the world menstruate. Millions can’t afford to maintain menstrual health. We’re fortunate to be able to play a role in the eradication of period poverty in SA, one home at a time.” she wrote.
“Sanitary pads don’t get you drunk or high, aren’t glamorous or fit into the aesthetics on your page, that’s why some of you think what we do is a joke. But for millions of South Africans, it’s not — period poverty is something which many struggle with as part of their lives!”
Every day about 300 million women and girls around the world menstruate. Millions can’t afford to maintain menstrual health. We’re fortunate to be able to play a role in the eradication of period poverty in South Africa, one home at a time. #PeriodPoverty #FlutterByLKG pic.twitter.com/LZgV4pV0xT— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) January 4, 2021
