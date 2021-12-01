BusinessGrowth! Lerato Kganyago celebrates Flutter by LKG’s first billboard

Congratulations are in order for Lerato Kganyago, who is already setting the tone for 2022 with her first billboard for her beauty label Flutter by LKG.

The media personality, DJ and entrepreneur took to her timeline to share a picture of the billboard on corner of William Nicol and Bryanston drives in Johannesburg.

“Our very first billboard as @flutterlkg. As a black female entrepreneur this is an emotional moment for me right now! Setting the tone for 2022 and competition alert,” she wrote.

Flutter by LKG has sanitary pads and lashes under the brand.